MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) is MayTech Global Investments LLC’s 6th Largest Position

MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises about 5.9% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $29,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 15.8% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 411,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,492,000 after acquiring an additional 23,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. New Street Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,881.92.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $19.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,599.34. The stock had a trading volume of 283,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,578.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,607.01. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,063.02 and a 52 week high of $1,825.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

