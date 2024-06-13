Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Shares Down 1.4%

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $80.85 and last traded at $81.09. Approximately 722,034 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 6,236,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.23.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $108.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 100.36%.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $27,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

