Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Gap Up to $4.84

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.84, but opened at $4.99. Medical Properties Trust shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 2,214,889 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MPW. BNP Paribas raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.47%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.03%.

Institutional Trading of Medical Properties Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 112.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

