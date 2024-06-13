MayTech Global Investments LLC Sells 67,627 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MayTech Global Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 67,627 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 1.4% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. New Street Research started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.64.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.43. The company had a trading volume of 14,014,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,142,176. The stock has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

