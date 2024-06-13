Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Stake Boosted by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,061,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 3.46% of Matthews International worth $38,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 142,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Matthews International in the fourth quarter worth $1,701,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 267.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 14,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International during the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Matthews International Stock Performance

Shares of MATW traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.88. 62,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,024. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average is $30.73. The stock has a market cap of $825.48 million, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.82. Matthews International Co. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $48.86.

Matthews International Announces Dividend

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $471.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.38 million. Matthews International had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.57%.

About Matthews International

(Free Report)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.