Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Foundation Mastercard Sells 108,000 Shares

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.09, for a total transaction of $48,069,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,226,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,494,097,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Foundation Mastercard sold 113,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.85, for a total transaction of $50,607,050.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Foundation Mastercard sold 115,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.63, for a total transaction of $51,822,450.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Foundation Mastercard sold 115,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.11, for a total transaction of $51,187,650.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total transaction of $48,557,300.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Foundation Mastercard sold 104,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.70, for a total transaction of $46,040,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Foundation Mastercard sold 107,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.04, for a total transaction of $47,512,280.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 104,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.25, for a total transaction of $47,138,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.21, for a total transaction of $49,378,680.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Foundation Mastercard sold 122,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.20, for a total transaction of $56,144,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.74, for a total transaction of $64,857,080.00.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $441.03. 1,062,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,322. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $409.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

