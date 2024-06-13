Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $7.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.41 million, a PE ratio of -12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44. Mastech Digital has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $11.44.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $46.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 11.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in Mastech Digital by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 866,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastech Digital by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastech Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. 18.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

