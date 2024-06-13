Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $7.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.41 million, a PE ratio of -12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44. Mastech Digital has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $11.44.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $46.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mastech Digital Company Profile
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
