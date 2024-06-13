Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2024

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHHFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $7.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.41 million, a PE ratio of -12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44. Mastech Digital has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $11.44.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHHGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $46.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 11.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in Mastech Digital by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 866,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastech Digital by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastech Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. 18.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.