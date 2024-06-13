Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 184,004 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 48,021 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $12,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,769,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $654,341,000 after purchasing an additional 140,334 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,350,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,104,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 49,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 14,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE:MAS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.69. 80,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,714. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $47.66 and a twelve month high of $78.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.41.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Masco

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.