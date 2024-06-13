Mark Weinswig Sells 2,535 Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Weinswig sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $28,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,380.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Mark Weinswig sold 7,159 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $83,903.48.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Mark Weinswig sold 19,990 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $186,906.50.

Shares of OUST stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.55. 1,005,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Ouster, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51.

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.44 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 88.42% and a negative net margin of 239.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ouster, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OUST. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Ouster from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ouster presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUST. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ouster by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Ouster by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ouster by 17.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 667.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

