Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Short Interest Update

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,400 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the May 15th total of 158,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Marin Software Price Performance

Marin Software stock remained flat at $2.42 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 18,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,775. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.48. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $5.45.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 78.95% and a negative net margin of 107.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

