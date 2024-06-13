Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Short Interest Update

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,400 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the May 15th total of 158,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Marin Software Price Performance
Marin Software stock remained flat at $2.42 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 18,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,775. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.48. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $5.45.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 78.95% and a negative net margin of 107.95%.
About Marin Software
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.
