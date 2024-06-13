MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MMD)

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MMD stock opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.29. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $17.43.

Get MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund alerts:

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.