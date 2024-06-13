MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MMD)

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of MMD stock opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.29. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $17.43.
About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- The Real Reason Yum! Brands Is Outperforming McDonald’s Stock
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Casey’s General Stores Stock Fires Trend-Following Signal
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Top 4 Large-Cap Stocks With Major Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.