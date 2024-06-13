Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.65% from the company’s current price.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $349.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.17.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $285.83 on Tuesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $299.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of -0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.40.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.06) by ($1.32). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -27.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,036 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total value of $239,668.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total transaction of $239,668.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Rebecca Taub sold 2,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.99, for a total transaction of $658,269.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 458,999 shares in the company, valued at $112,909,164.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,021 shares of company stock worth $36,389,547. Corporate insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 223.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

