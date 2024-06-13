Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:MCN)

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Price Performance

NYSE MCN remained flat at $7.47 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,071. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.23. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $7.93.

Get Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund alerts:

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.