Loungers (LON:LGRS) Sets New 1-Year High at $286.00

Loungers plc (LON:LGRS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 286 ($3.64) and last traded at GBX 282 ($3.59), with a volume of 245671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 282 ($3.59).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LGRS. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Loungers in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Loungers from GBX 360 ($4.58) to GBX 370 ($4.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Loungers Stock Performance

About Loungers

The stock has a market cap of £292.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,028.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 252.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 230.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brand names in England and Wales. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

