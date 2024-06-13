Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Gap Up to $7.00

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.00, but opened at $7.19. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 99,782 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOMA. UBS Group downgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.10 to $8.10 in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LOMA

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.34 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $137.71 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 6.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOMA. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 4.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,681,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,309,000 after buying an additional 304,584 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,444,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after purchasing an additional 184,419 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 505,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 321,224 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 174.7% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 158,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 100,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 96.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 112,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 55,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.