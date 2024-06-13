LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded shares of LL Flooring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

LL Flooring Stock Performance

Shares of LL opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.80. LL Flooring has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $4.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative return on equity of 64.43% and a negative net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $188.49 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LL Flooring

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LL Flooring during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in LL Flooring in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in LL Flooring by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LL Flooring during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LL Flooring in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. 54.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LL Flooring

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard and soft surface flooring, and hard and soft surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard and soft surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools, as well as Duravana, a hybrid resilient flooring under the Bellawood, Coreluxe, ReNature by Coreluxe, and Duravana brand names.

