LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) Shares Up 3%

LiveWorld, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Free Report) was up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 3,356 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 13,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18.

LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter. LiveWorld had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.04%.

LiveWorld, Inc, a digital agency and software company, provides social media and technology solutions for pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and financial-travel service industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs.

