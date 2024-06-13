LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Shares Purchased by G2 Investment Partners Management LLC

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 688,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,850 shares during the quarter. LifeMD accounts for about 1.7% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings in LifeMD were worth $5,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LFMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in LifeMD by 266.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LifeMD in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeMD stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.00. 550,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.48 million, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.16. LifeMD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30.

LifeMD ( NASDAQ:LFMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.66 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that LifeMD, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LFMD shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on LifeMD from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on LifeMD from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

