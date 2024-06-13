Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) Trading Down 14.8% Over Last Week

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, Lido Staked Matic has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One Lido Staked Matic token can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001042 BTC on popular exchanges. Lido Staked Matic has a total market cap of $123.58 million and approximately $8,353.63 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Lido Staked Matic Profile

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 177,977,318 tokens. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked Matic’s official website is polygon.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 177,976,275.30378318. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.70855446 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 228 active market(s) with $14,459.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked Matic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido Staked Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

