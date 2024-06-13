Lido Staked Matic Price Down 13.3% Over Last Week (STMATIC)

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Lido Staked Matic has a total market cap of $124.58 million and $18,588.42 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lido Staked Matic has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Lido Staked Matic token can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Lido Staked Matic Token Profile

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 177,977,990 tokens. Lido Staked Matic’s official website is polygon.lido.fi. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 177,976,275.30378318. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.70855446 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 228 active market(s) with $14,459.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked Matic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

