Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives $40.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Li Auto from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Li Auto from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Li Auto from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Macquarie started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Li Auto in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.62. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $18.68 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Li Auto will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

