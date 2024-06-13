Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Cut to $136.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.78.

Shares of LEA traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.57. 129,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,865. Lear has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $157.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.75.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lear will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,265 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Lear by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,479 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Lear by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 20,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

