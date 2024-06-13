Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFSPA) to Issue $1.60 Interim Dividend

Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFSPA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, June 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.599 per share on Sunday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.
Latitude Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 467.69.
Latitude Group Company Profile
