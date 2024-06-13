Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0923 per share on Friday, August 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Land Securities Group Stock Down 0.4 %
LDSCY stock opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $10.05.
Land Securities Group Company Profile
