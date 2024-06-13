Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0923 per share on Friday, August 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Land Securities Group Stock Down 0.4 %

LDSCY stock opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

