KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) CEO Sells $11,829.12 in Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) CEO Brent C. Bruun sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $11,829.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,199.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

KVH Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of KVH Industries stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 43,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,054. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $96.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.67.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KVH Industries

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVHI. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KVH Industries by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 83.9% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares during the period. Roumell Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KVH Industries by 235.0% in the third quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 331,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 232,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in KVH Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $458,000. Institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

