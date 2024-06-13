Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.07-1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $655-675 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $684.22 million. Korn Ferry also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.070-1.170 EPS.

Shares of KFY traded up $6.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,248. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $70.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KFY shares. William Blair raised Korn Ferry from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Korn Ferry from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

