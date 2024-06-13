Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.070-1.170 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

KFY stock opened at $63.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $69.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.48.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KFY. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Korn Ferry from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.67.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

