Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) Shares Bought by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Free Report) by 1,082.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,482 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 1.41% of Kernel Group worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kernel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Kernel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,120,000. Kim LLC raised its position in Kernel Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Kim LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kernel Group in the third quarter worth about $3,183,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in Kernel Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 367,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 35,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Kernel Group alerts:

Kernel Group Price Performance

Shares of KRNL remained flat at $11.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,912. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $11.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81.

Kernel Group Company Profile

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kernel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kernel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.