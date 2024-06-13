Kava (KAVA) One Day Volume Hits $18.15 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00000867 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $634.81 million and approximately $18.15 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00048242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00009175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00014966 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011358 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

