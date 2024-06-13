JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Shares Sold by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up 2.3% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC owned about 1.21% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $15,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 529,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,915,000 after buying an additional 95,694 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 121,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 20,727 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 304,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,157,000.

Shares of JCPB traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.38. 432,353 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1974 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

