Joshua Pitt Buys 357,143 Shares of Red Hill Minerals Limited (ASX:RHI) Stock

Red Hill Minerals Limited (ASX:RHI – Get Free Report) insider Joshua Pitt bought 357,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$5.60 ($3.71) per share, with a total value of A$2,000,000.80 ($1,324,503.84).

Red Hill Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 46.97.

About Red Hill Minerals

Red Hill Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of gold and base metals in Western Australia. It also explores for battery metals and aggregates. The company holds 100% interest in the Red Hill Minerals West Pilbara project covering 1,600 square kilometers, located adjacent to the western margin of the Hamersley Basin.

