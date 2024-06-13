Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Position Raised by Governors Lane LP

Governors Lane LP boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 140.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,695 shares during the period. Jones Lang LaSalle accounts for 1.5% of Governors Lane LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Governors Lane LP owned 0.16% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $14,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James raised Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

Shares of JLL stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $202.95. 11,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,441. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $209.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

