John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.72

Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.72 and last traded at $41.99, with a volume of 189288 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.48.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.86.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -48.61%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 96.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in John Wiley & Sons by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth about $89,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.
