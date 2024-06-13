John S. Moody Sells 7,230 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Stock

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $177,568.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,812.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FCPT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.30. 290,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $27.60. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.16.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

View Our Latest Research Report on FCPT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 25,000.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 98.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.