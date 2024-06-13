John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Director Jonathan Craig Kinney Buys 700 Shares

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Craig Kinney acquired 700 shares of John Marshall Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.58 per share, with a total value of $11,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 110,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,688.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Craig Kinney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Jonathan Craig Kinney bought 250 shares of John Marshall Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $4,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Jonathan Craig Kinney purchased 11 shares of John Marshall Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $184.80.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Jonathan Craig Kinney acquired 400 shares of John Marshall Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $6,720.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Jonathan Craig Kinney bought 570 shares of John Marshall Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,644.40.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Jonathan Craig Kinney purchased 100 shares of John Marshall Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $1,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Jonathan Craig Kinney acquired 260 shares of John Marshall Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,290.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Jonathan Craig Kinney bought 2,000 shares of John Marshall Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $34,280.00.

John Marshall Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ JMSB opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $240.90 million, a PE ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 0.60. John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $24.84.

John Marshall Bancorp Increases Dividend

John Marshall Bancorp ( NASDAQ:JMSB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter. John Marshall Bancorp had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 7.82%.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from John Marshall Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.22. John Marshall Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 113.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in John Marshall Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 61,315 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Marshall Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About John Marshall Bancorp

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial loans, and other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

