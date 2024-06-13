JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Down 5.8%

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.40. 3,268,513 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 15,126,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.91.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 53.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 29,593 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 27.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 424,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 91,403 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,675,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 162,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 40.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 222,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 64,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

