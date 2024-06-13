Jefferies Financial Group Increases Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $77.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WMT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.94.

Get Walmart alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $66.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $533.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $67.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 40,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total transaction of $2,736,653.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 635,512,658 shares in the company, valued at $42,445,890,427.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,236,499 shares of company stock worth $866,761,345. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 58,301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,191,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. Gordian Advisors LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 201.4% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 112,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 75,383 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.