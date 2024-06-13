Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.94

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.94 and last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 102036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Japan Airlines Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services.

