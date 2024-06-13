iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $120.62

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $120.62 and last traded at $121.01, with a volume of 25482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.84.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 261,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,381,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 83,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after buying an additional 33,233 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

