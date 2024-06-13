iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Sets New 52-Week High at $102.54

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $102.54 and last traded at $103.05, with a volume of 1174334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.08.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 31.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,471,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

