iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by First County Bank CT

First County Bank CT reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of First County Bank CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First County Bank CT’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,868,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,806,000 after buying an additional 3,670,048 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21,827.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 578,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,333,000 after buying an additional 575,380 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 701,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,322,000 after buying an additional 204,811 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,986,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,960,000 after acquiring an additional 152,014 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJS traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.64. The company had a trading volume of 171,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,563. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.64 and a 200 day moving average of $98.92. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $105.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

