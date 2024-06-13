iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Increased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,107,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.23% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $83,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

IVW stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,508,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,902. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.53 and a 1 year high of $92.11. The company has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.88.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

