iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gendell Jeffrey L

Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 172.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,876 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $12,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $794,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,608.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,940,000 after buying an additional 43,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 71,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after buying an additional 10,061 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $1.81 on Thursday, reaching $150.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,751. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $159.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

