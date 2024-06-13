iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 17,810 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 15,011 shares.The stock last traded at $74.86 and had previously closed at $74.53.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.10. The company has a market capitalization of $914.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILCB. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,827,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 165,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,868,000 after buying an additional 13,072 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 54,575 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 91,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

