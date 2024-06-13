iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Short Interest Down 77.8% in May

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the May 15th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCV. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 92,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 109.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IMCV traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.54. 9,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,318. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.64 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.34 and a 12 month high of $72.79.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3668 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

