iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 125,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 78,200 shares.The stock last traded at $46.66 and had previously closed at $46.50.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0901 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 126.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after buying an additional 189,978 shares in the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,696,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,016,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 227.5% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 54,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 37,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

