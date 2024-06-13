iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 125,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 78,200 shares.The stock last traded at $46.66 and had previously closed at $46.50.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0901 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
