iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ) Trading Up 0.8%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.20 and last traded at $32.09. 27,295 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 16,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.85.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.39. The company has a market capitalization of $132.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000. Certified Advisory Corp owned about 1.33% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (HSCZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada, hedged against movements in the underlying currencies for US investors. HSCZ was launched on Jul 1, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

