iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) is Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,027 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $33,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IUSV. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.29. 180,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,479. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.18. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.27 and a 1 year high of $90.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.4205 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

