iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,825 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after acquiring an additional 20,891 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Freedom Investment Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Freedom Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Members Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 158,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,082,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.88. 32,875,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,296,820. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.42. The company has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

