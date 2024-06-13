iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $81.58. The company had a trading volume of 445,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,545. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.63. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $82.39.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2621 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.